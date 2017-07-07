Merkel Cordially Greets Putin at G20 Summit Welcome Ceremony

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel cordially greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit welcome ceremony, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Happening now at the G20: Merkel welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin pic.twitter.com/MBuC9OKsf5 — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) July 7, 2017

​

© Sputnik/ Alex Panzicov Putin Hopes to Focus G20's Attention on Positive Trends in Global Trade

The G20 summit is held in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7-8. The Russian leader came to the summit on Friday after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"They met perfectly, Merkel is the hospitable hostess of this event, she met Putin, and they began a retreat along with other heads of state and government," Peskov told reporters.

G20 summit is an annual event gathering the heads of governments and states of 20 major economies to discuss and promote financial stability around the globe, as well as some other pressing issues.