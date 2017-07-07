G20 Summit Participants Closely Following Protests in Hamburg - EC Head

"We listen attentively to them because people are trying to influence the results of the summit this way," Juncker told a briefing.
On Thursday, Hamburg police said that a total of 13,970 people gathered at various anti-G20 protests across Hamburg on Wednesday.
Protest marches continue as G20 leaders are holding their first meetings in Hamburg. pic.twitter.com/3X2G2od7pT— Denis Bolotsky (@BolotskySputnik) July 7, 2017
Late on Thursday, police resorted to water cannon as 8,000 people gathered past 9 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) in the St. Pauli football fan area and the Reeperbahn red lights district before they set out toward the G20 summit site.
All comments
Show new comments (0)