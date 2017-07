© AFP 2017/ PHILIPPE HUGUEN Grande-Synthe Camp in Northern France on Fire After Clashes Between Migrants

PARIS (Sputnik)The evacuation of the camp, which accommodates some 2,000 migrants, is the biggest operation of migrant sheltering in six months.

Some 70 buses are taking the migrants to the temporary shelters in Ile-de-France, according to Franceinfo media portal.

The camp was created in November 2016 as the primary reception center and was fast overcrowded, with 400 migrants arriving per week, according to Collomb. The migrants were camping in the streets around the reception shelter.