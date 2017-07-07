German Police Say 111 Officers Injured in Clashes Ahead of G20 Summit in Hamburg

© REUTERS/ Fabian Bimmer Hamburg Police Take Unprecedented Protest Violence Under Control – Spokesman

HAMBURG (Sputnik)A total of 111 police officers have been injured in overnight clashes ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Hamburg, Germany, local police told Sputnik on Friday.

"According to the latest information, 111 police officers were injured, there was no information about the wounded among the demonstrators," a Hamburg police spokeswoman said.

Following yesterday's violent clashes at "Welcome to hell" rally, police water Cannon trucks are being moved around the city. pic.twitter.com/cfKwgLd7Qg — Denis Bolotsky (@BolotskySputnik) July 7, 2017

Commenting on reports of an attempted attack on a police station in the western Hamburg borough of Altona, the spokeswoman said there was only an attempt to attack a police car in the area.

Protest marches continue as G20 leaders are holding their first meetings in Hamburg. pic.twitter.com/3X2G2od7pT — Denis Bolotsky (@BolotskySputnik) July 7, 2017

She added that three demonstrators are currently taking place in the city.