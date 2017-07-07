Poroshenko to Discuss UN Participation in Donbas Settlement With Guterres

© Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin Poroshenko Coordinates Position on Minsk Deal With Merkel – Press Service

KIEV (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the secretary-general would travel to Kiev late on Saturday to meet with Poroshenko and other senior government officials the following day.

"The parties intend to discuss the state and prospects of further cooperation within the framework of the United Nations, the possibilities for more active engagement of its instruments in the peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas, as well as the implementation of the UN General Assembly’s decisions on Crimea," the statement released by Poroshenko’s press service said.

Kiev started a military operation against Donbas militia in 2014, shortly after the self-proclaimed Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk (LPR) People’s Republics refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government, which came into power on what they consider as a coup.

In 2015, the parties reached a ceasefire deal in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, brokered by the so-called Normandy Quartet that comprises Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine. However, ceasefire violations remain ongoing.