US, Georgia Sign Customs Agreement to Boost Security Cooperation - Border Agency

"The United States signed two Customs Mutual Assistance Agreements (CMAA) today with Bolivia and with Georgia marking a significant milestone in collaboration on security and trade facilitation," the release stated.
The release noted that CMAA's are legal documents which provide a framework for exchanging information and evidence to help enforce customs laws around the world.
The United states now has signed CMAA's with 79 other customs administrations around the world to help enforce laws against duty evasion, trafficking, proliferation, money laundering, and terrorism-related activities, the release added.
