Minsk Views Polish Policy of Demolishing Soviet Monuments as History Rewrite

MINSK (Sputnik) — "We realize the ambiguity concerning assessment of the events of the 20th century in modern Poland historiography, but we cannot put up with the cynical attempts to equate the Soviet soldiers — liberators and the Nazi occupants. The war with the monuments is an element of rewriting the history of World War II," Mironchik told reporters.

The ministry's spokesman stressed that such steps were aimed at erasing the memory about the peoples of Eastern Europe, "Poles, Russians, Belarusians, Ukrainians and others who fought shoulder to shoulder against a common enemy within the anti-Hitler coalition."

"Such news is painful for each Belarusian," Mironchik said, adding that the country lost every third citizens in the war.

On June 22, Poland’s lower house of parliament passed amendments to its law repealing remnants of communism in the country. This would include the demolition of nearly 500 Soviet monuments that supposedly glorify communism.

Several Russian officials criticized Warsaw's campaign. Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the upper house of the Russian parliament's international affairs committee, called the decision to demolish monuments related to the Soviet Union in Poland an act of barbarism, while State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin announced on Wednesday that the lower house of the Russian parliament was preparing a response to Poland's decision and was cooperating with the legislative bodies of other countries on the issue.