Welcome to Hell: Anti-Capitalist Protesters Clash with Hamburg Police at G20

Global leaders, among them US President Donald Trump, have gathered in the city for the meeting of the world's largest economies.

"Welcome to Hell" Anti-Capitalist Demonstration Hits Hamburg Ahead of G20 Summit

​Police have begun using water cannons to disperse some of the thousands of protesters after apparently being hit with bottles and other projectiles. Tear gas has also been used, and local businesses have reportedly boarded up their doors and windows to prevent potential damage.

Protesters in Hamburg have vowed to disrupt the summit.

There are colorful, and sometimes violent, protests every time the G20 meets. Yesterday, some 1,000 "zombies" took to the Hamburg streets in what was billed as a statement about political participation. At the 2009 G20 summit in London, a bystander died after being roughly pushed to the ground by police forces.