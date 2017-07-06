Merkel: Options Exist for Discussion of Climate Policy at G20 Summit

"There are various options that can be discussed," Merkel said, when asked about US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the Paris Climate Accord and the "confrontation" with Trump on the topic of climate change.
The German chancellor added that the issue of environment protection and climate would play an important role during the summit, stressing that the discussions would not be simple.
Trump, who repeatedly criticized the agreement during his election campaign as potentially dangerous for the US economy and employment, announced his country’s withdrawal from the agreement on June 1. The US president also expressed readiness to renegotiate the agreement under new terms that would be more favorable for the United States.
