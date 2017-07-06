Register
19:37 GMT +306 July 2017
    An Italian border police officer escorts sub Saharan men on their way to a relocation center, after arriving in the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel at the port of Augusta, in Sicily, Italy, with hundreds of migrants aboard, rescued by members of Proactive Open Arms NGO, on Friday, June 23, 2017

    Italy Should Follow Austria's Example in Border Control - Lega Nord Member

    © AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti
    Gianmatteo Ferrari, a member of the Italian Lega Nord party, stated that Italy should follow the example of Austria in strengthening border controls and deploying servicemen to protect the border.

    Migrant whose boat stalled at sea while crossing from Turkey to Greece swim to approach the shore of the island of Lesbos, Greece, on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris
    Austria Calls for Mediterranean Migrants to Go to Camps in Tunisia, Egypt
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Rome should follow the example of Vienna, which is ready to protect its territory from the new wave of migrants by strengthening border controls and deploying servicemen to protect the border, Gianmatteo Ferrari, a member of the Italian Lega Nord party, told Sputnik.

    On Tuesday, the Austrian Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported, citing the country’s Defense Minister Hans Peter Doskozil, that Austria was planning to strengthen its control on the border with Italy amid expectations of the next wave of migrants arriving in the country, deploying servicemen and armored personnel carriers at the border. The following day, Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern, in a joint statement with Doskozil explained that these measures would only be implemented if the situation with the refugees’ influx worsened.

    "Each nation has the right to defend its coasts and borders. Unfortunately, Italy does not, and so we are invaded by thousands of migrants. So Austria is doing well, ready to defend its borders, and Italy should follow Austria’s example and do the same," Ferrari said.

    Migrants waits to disembark from the Vos Hestia ship as they arrives in the Crotone harbour, Italy, after being rescued by Save the Children crew in the Mediterranean sea off the Libya coast, June 21, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini/File photo
    EU Ready to Increase Support for Italy to Cope With Influx of Migrants
    The Lega Nord member stressed that measures planned to be taken by the Austrian authorities in case of a new wave of migrants arriving in the country were absolutely practical.

    "Austria's measures are well-founded. Every day, thousands of migrants land in Italy," Ferrari explained.

    In June, media reported that Italy was considering shutting its sea ports to foreign ships, because many of the vessels pick up migrants they find at sea, delivering them to Italian soil.

    According to the latest data of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over 101,000 migrants and refugees arrived in Europe by sea in the first six months of 2017, with over 85,000 of them arriving in Italy.

    Tags:
    migrants, Lega Nord Party, Gianmatteo Ferrari, Italy, Austria
