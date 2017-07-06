Keep Calm and Carry On Protesting: Anti-G20 Activists Make Handy Guide to Demos

An anti-G20 protest group has produced a guide for demonstrators, in preparation for the start of the G20 summit in Hamburg on Friday.

Called "Tips and tricks for the protest against the G20 summit," the guide gives instructions for protestors. These include an instruction not to give a statement or sign anything if they are arrested by police.

​"There is a mood of panic in Hamburg. We want to cool things down a bit and give protesters a handy guide to show them the right thing to do in different situations," a spokesman for the "BlockG20" protest group Nico Berg told the Hamburger Morgenpost newspaper.

© REUTERS/ Fabian Bimmer Thousands of Germans Protest Against G20 Summit in Hamburg

Various protest groups have set up camp in Hamburg and are carrying out a series of demonstrations against the G20 summit, a forum for leaders, finance ministers and central bank governors from 20 of the world's biggest economies.

The authorities are expecting more than 100,000 demonstrators to gather in Hamburg for the event on Friday and Saturday and have drafted in around 20,000 police to ensure security. A 38-square kilometer zone has been set up extending from the center to the airport in which protests are forbidden during the summit.