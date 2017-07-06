Register
18:06 GMT +306 July 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Stefan Cernetic

    Rogue Royal: 'Prince of Montenegro' Investigated for Fraud

    © Photo: Stefan Cernetic / facebook
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 22810

    The self-proclaimed "Prince of Montenegro," Stefan Cernetic, has been under investigation in Italy since 2016 and is facing fraud charges. In an interview with Sputnik Italy, Cernetic gave his thoughts on the matter, saying that he is glad that he "can clarify the situation."

    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders thrusts his fist in the air as he arrives with his wife Jane at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night victory rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton
    Feelin the Burn? Bernie Sanders’ Wife Jane Under DoJ Investigation for Financial Fraud
    Stefan Cernetic, the self-proclaimed "Prince of Montenegro," recently found himself in the center of an investigation by the Italian police, who accused him of fraud. The investigation began at the request of the Italian Foreign Ministry in the summer of 2016.

    Doubts about the authenticity of his personality arose in July 2016, when Cernetic stayed in a posh Italian resort in Puglia at the invitation of an entrepreneur from Puglia's capital Bari.

    Media reports said that Cernetic did not pay his hotel bill and used a false noble title to travel for free. He, in turn, insists that there is a conspiracy against him.

    In any case, it is worth noting that Cernetic is not a diplomat of the Montenegrin Embassy, namely, he does not represent the Republic of Montenegro.

    Stefan Cernetic
    © Photo: provided by Stefan Cernetic
    Stefan Cernetic

    Speaking to Sputnik Italy, Cernetic described the situation around him as a "big mistake" and a "big lie," accusing journalists of failing to say a "word of truth" on the issue.

    He said that a year ago, Italian entrepreneur Vincenzo Frigulti invited him to visit his "magnificent estate" in Puglia, where he spent eight days.

    "We have not stolen anything from anyone. We paid for the trip, and we paid extra money, with me personally giving another 40 euros for drinks and coffee. We did not pay for the hotel because we were guests. Every day we had meetings with local businessmen, the mayor of Monopoli and a bishop. I introduced myself as the Prince of Montenegro," Cernetic said.

    He claimed that the flag of the Montenegrin Republic, "which has existed 11 years," is emblazoned with the coat of arms of "our Cernetic family, in opposition to the other royal Montenegrin family, the Petrovic."

    "I did not come to Puglia as Ambassador of the Republic of Montenegro, and I did not send bills for the hotel, as they write in the newspapers, to the Embassy of Macedonia. I am not a mad man. Last year, I was an envoy to the International Civil Defense Organization in Geneva, where the Russian Vladimir Kuvshinov serves as its secretary-general," Cernetic said.

    New Deputy Minister in charge of European Affairs Marielle de Sarnez arrives for the first weekly cabinet meeting under new French President Emmanuel Macron, Thursday, May 18, 2017 at the Elysee Palace in Paris
    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    French EU Affairs Minister Faces Fraud Allegations
    He added that he was a civil defense commissioner in Monaco and that he had a letter authenticating his diplomatic mission to the UN in Geneva from the Principality of Monaco, where his noble title is indicated. "It says that I am the Prince of Montenegro," according to Cernetic.

    Asked about why the media outlets published a different story, he explained that "the representative of the second royal Montenegrin family holds numerous conferences on Montenegro in Italy" and that "he has great influence in the Vatican and is part of the Pope's inner circle."

    "He was the first to shake hands with [US President] Donald Trump when he visited the Vatican a few weeks ago. I have no proof, but two of my diplomats' friends told me that the Montenegrin government paid almost half a million euros to The Daily Mail and the Telegraph. Other newspapers got no money and they just reprinted the news," Cernetic said.

    According to him, these newspapers published "false rumors and they mentioned fraud even though the police and the judiciary do not accuse me of fraud."

    "I'm interrogated on another matter; the police are sure that I provided false information about my identity. The newspapers in Greece, Montenegro and Serbia reported I am allegedly in prison in Italy. I have never been in prison in my life, and I have never had any problems with the law. There is even no date for submitting the case to the court," he added.

    He claimed that although "Montenegro got its name from the Cernetic family who built Montenegrin fortresses, this family has now disappeared even from Wikipedia, which only cites information on the last Montenegrin rulers of the 20th century, with the entire previous history removed for fear of me."

    "The government of Montenegro apparently believed that I'm more than just a swindler, given that they appealed to the Italian Foreign Ministry. I'm one of the crown princes of Montenegro, and they don't want me to interfere in politics," Cernetic said.

    He also said that Podgorica only recognizes the second royal family, who "obviously has political and diplomatic ties with the government of Montenegro, which is known for its contacts with the smuggling mafia." He said that he has no proof on this but that the speculation is in place.

    "Probably, I broke the balance of high-ranking officials, and I was described as a person who opposes the government and the Foreign Ministry of Italy. I even received a letter from Donald Trump, and I worked with the families of the Rockefellers and the Rothschilds. Perhaps all this frightens the Montenegrin government, with whom I would like to be on friendly terms. And they started a campaign against me in the media," Cernetic said.

    He added that "anyone can find out about my roots" from at least 100 books mentioned on Cernetic's personal website, where a used can, in particular, learn that the Montenegrin flag, which features a double-headed eagle, was brought from Russia by Princess Sophia Palaeologus, who married the Grand Duke of Moscow, Ivan III.

    "Actually, we are an imperial family, not a royal one. As for the Petrovic family, their only king ruled just four years, from 1914 to 1918. Everything that was created in Montenegro was made by my family," Cernetic pointed out.

    Self-appointed King of Germany Peter Fitzek (L) is taken off the handcuffs as he arrives for his trial at court in Halle/Saale, central Germany, on March 15, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Hendrik Schmidt / dpa
    'King of Germany' Gets Prison Time For Million Euro Fraud Case
    He recalled that "as a prince and a private person, I can issue titles because Italian law does not prevent a person from doing so for private purposes." Unlike Montenegro, the Principality of Monaco recognizes him as a prince, according to Cernetic.

    When asked how he imagines his future, Cernetic said that he is very concerned because "these criminal international lobbies are extremely dangerous."

    "They managed to provoke a wave of publications in which there is not a word of truth about me. I want to continue to help Montenegro on my own and make it clear that I want to be a friend of this country. It's a pity that the Montenegrin government considers me an enemy, alleging that I pose a danger. I do not want to rule in Montenegro, I just want to help what I see as my beloved homeland," he concluded.

    Related:

    US Issues Arrest Warrants for Five Former VW Managers in Emissions Fraud Scandal
    Own Goal! Cristiano Ronaldo Accused of $16.5Mln Tax Fraud in Spain
    No Charges Over Alleged Expense Fraud by UK Conservatives in 2015 Election
    US Energy Dept. at High Risk of Fraud Due to Poor Contractor Oversight
    Massive Tax Fraud in Sweden, Denmark Stirs Suspicions of Support for Terrorism
    Tags:
    entrepreneur, proof, fraud, investigation, police, money, Stefan Cernetic, Donald Trump, Montenegro
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Going Nuclear
    Going Nuclear
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok