France to Sell Cars Strictly Running on Alternative Fuel by 2040 - Minister

"We announce that by 2040 the sales of cars with petrol and diesel engines will be stopped," Hulot said at the presentation of France's ecological development.
The minister noted that the task was complicated especially for the car producers. In the meantime, many car producers tend to prefer electric engines rather than petrol or diesel, Hulot added.
The news comes against the background of the announcement made by Swedish car producer Volvo, which promised to equip all new cars with electric engines beginning from 2019.
