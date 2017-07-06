France to Sell Cars Strictly Running on Alternative Fuel by 2040 - Minister

© AP Photo/ Francois Mori Annual "Tradition"? Over 900 Cars Set on Fire or Damaged in France on New Year’s Eve

PARIS (Sputnik)France will stop selling petrol and diesel engine cars by 2040 and will switch solely to cars that run on alternative fuel, French Minister of Ecological and Inclusive Transition Nicolas Hulot said Thursday.

"We announce that by 2040 the sales of cars with petrol and diesel engines will be stopped," Hulot said at the presentation of France's ecological development.

The minister noted that the task was complicated especially for the car producers. In the meantime, many car producers tend to prefer electric engines rather than petrol or diesel, Hulot added.

The news comes against the background of the announcement made by Swedish car producer Volvo, which promised to equip all new cars with electric engines beginning from 2019.