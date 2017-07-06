Register
16:35 GMT +306 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Flags are arranged at the EU headquarters as Britain and the EU launch Brexit talks in Brussels, June 19, 2017

    Chief EU Negotiator Expects Agreement With UK on 3 Most Important Brexit Issues

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 48 0 0

    European Union's chief Brexit negotiator stated that European Commission wants to reach an agreement with the United Kingdom on the rights of EU and UK citizens affected by Brexit.

    A dog sits by a sign as supporters gather for the launch of the Vote Leave bus campaign, in favour of Britain leaving the European Union, in Truro, Britain May 11, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Darren Staples
    'Brexit Was a Mistake': Leader of Vote Leave Campaign Confesses to 'Dumb Idea'
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik)  The European Commission wants to reach an agreement with the United Kingdom on the rights of EU and UK citizens affected by Brexit, on the settlement of the mutual financial obligations and on the Irish border before winter, the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said Thursday.

    "What we a trying to do is by the end of this year, i hope in October or November, to reach the agreement with the United Kingdom… on the principle of orderly withdrawal," he said at a press conference, noting that it was an agreement on citizens' rights, financial settlement, as well as on the Irish border.

    On June 19, the first day of the official negotiations on Brexit, the European Commission and the United Kingdom agreed on the schedule and priorities for future discussions on "divorce," Barnier said then. The three issues listed above relate to the first stage of negotiations. If the necessary progress is achieved at the first stage of the talks, the European Union will be ready to enter the second stage — to discuss the structure of the future partnership of the country and the union.

    In general, negotiations on Brexit, with many aspects to be solved, need to be laid in less than two years and come to an agreement no later than by March 30, 2019, according to EU rules. However, the EU directives adopted earlier allow for the possibility of postponing this deadline if the European Council and the United Kingdom unanimously decide to do so.

    Related:

    'Brexit Was a Mistake': Leader of Vote Leave Campaign Confesses to 'Dumb Idea'
    Britain May Lead European Union Military Mission Even After Brexit
    'Put in the Effort': London Businesses Lobby Post-Brexit 'Transition Period'
    Tags:
    negotiations, Brexit, Michel Barnier, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Guantanamo RealiTy
    Hooked on RT
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok