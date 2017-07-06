Almost 14,000 Protesters Gather at Anti-G20 Rallies Across Hamburg

© REUTERS/ Morris Mac Matzen Hamburg Court Bans Holding New Protest Action Ahead of G20 Summit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hamburg police said in a press release Thursday that a total of 13,970 people gathered at various anti-G20 protests across Hamburg on Wednesday.

"Approximately 11,000, 2,500, 200 and 270 participants took part in [four separate] rallies," the press release read, adding that two violent protesters have been detained.

Four police officers were injured as result of the bottles and pyrotechnics being thrown at them.

On Wednesday, police had to use water cannons to disperse protesters in the city.

About 20,000 law enforcement officers, including policemen from other German federal states, will be on duty in Hamburg during the event scheduled for July 7-8. Mounted police units, thousands of police cars, one plane, at least 17 helicopters, 213 K-9 dogs, and possibly drones will be deployed to secure the two-day event.

On Tuesday, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said that over 8,000 left-wing extremists may gather for the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg to stage anti-capitalism protests.