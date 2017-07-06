Rights Group Accuses French of Illegally Returning Minor Migrants to Italy

However, the video showed that police were taking migrants towards the Italian border without offering them the possibility to submit an asylum application.
On April 25, the Civil Liberties Committee of the European Parliament endorsed draft amendments to the EU Reception Conditions Directive, outlining, among other rules, that the EU member states should ensure that every unaccompanied minor receive a guardian from the moment of their arrival to the European Union, as well as immediate access to health care and education under the same conditions as EU minors.
