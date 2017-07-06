Row Between Coroner and Police May Have Allowed Murderer to Kill Again

In March 2006, Robert Trigg claimed he found Caroline Devlin in bed at their home in Worthing, West Sussex, after they had sex and only realized she was dead when he tried to shake her awake.

Robert Trigg to be sentenced shortly for killings of two girlfriends, 5yrs apart. Only persistence of victim's elderly dad secured trial. pic.twitter.com/lJ2GZ5cbLX — Dominic Reynolds (@domreynolds) 6 July 2017

​Detective Inspector Nigel Brown classified Caroline's death as "non-suspicious but unexplained," which meant she would only be given a routine post-mortem report.

But the coroner was more suspicious and wanted a more detailed report, but there was a row about the cost.

The court heard there was an "historic conflict" and a "lack of trust" between Sussex Police and the local pathologist.

"The coroner wanted Sussex Police to fund a Home Office forensic pathologist to carry out the post-mortem and this was refused (by the police)," Detective Inspector Brown told the court.

Eventually another pathologist, Dr. Barbara Borek, carried out a routine post-mortem and Ms. Devlin's death was put down as being a brain aneurysm.

Trigg was not charged in connection with the killing of Ms. Devlin and in 2011 Susan Nicholson, 52, was found dead on a sofa at his home.

When he eventually went on trial, the prosecution said Dr. Borek had not looked for evidence of injuries from a blow to Ms. Devlin's neck, which Home Office pathologist Dr. Nathaniel Cary said could have led to bleeding in her brain.

On Wednesday (July 5) Trigg was convicted of murdering Ms. Nicholson and the manslaughter of Ms. Devlin.

Sussex Police released a 999 call received after Ms. Nicholson's body was found.

Today Robert Trigg was found guilty of murder & manslaughter of 2 ex-partners in #Worthing. Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/reyP8NITga pic.twitter.com/TSZSTMUO7k — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) 5 July 2017

Trigg was jailed for life with a minimum tariff of 25 years on Thursday, June 6.

"I hope what you will do is reflect on your role… in causing these senseless deaths," said the judge, Justice Ingrid Simler.

​An initial investigation went along with Trigg's claim that she had suffocated underneath him while they slept on the sofa.

© AP Photo/ Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe Addict Convicted of Murdering 'Baby Doe' Who Was Dumped in Boston Harbor

But her parents, Peter and Elizabeth Skelton, did not believe his story and campaigned for six years to obtain justice.

They claimed the process was "mental torture" and criticized the police.

"We knew right from the start there's no way two people could sleep on that sofa," Mrs. Skelton said.

"Their first investigation wasn't very good. That's why we had to get a barrister and a pathologist to back up our case because they wouldn't listen to us," said Mr. Skelton.

Mr. and Mrs. Skelton also complained to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), who has released a statement.

"The IPCC upheld two appeals into the way Sussex Police dealt with complaints about its investigation into the death of Susan Nicholson. On both occasions we asked the force to reinvestigate the complaint. A third appeal was not upheld," they said.

"Our role is to independently review the decisions and actions of the police when handling a complaint, not to reinvestigate that complaint. This involves looking at all the points a complainant has raised in relation to the investigation of the original complaint," said the IPCC.

The Home Office was unavailable for comment.