Register
15:04 GMT +306 July 2017
Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, right, are seen on the podium during the Government Leaders Forum, organized by the software company Microsoft, in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2008.

    'Close the Gates' Europe: Bill-ionaire's U-Turn on Merkel's Migrant Policy

    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 41 0 0

    The founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, has delivered a strong message to Europe. Gates, who also heads up the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has said that Europe as a continent must start to control its borders or risk an overflow of migrants - a drastic U-turn from his 2016 comments about how the US should follow Sweden and Germany's example.

    The Microsoft founder has warned that Africa's population explosion will overwhelm Europe unless it makes the difficult decision to refuse migrants entry once they reach its shores. 

    Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and founder of Microsoft, participates in the Financial Inclusion Forum at the Treasury Department in Washington, DC, December 1, 2015.
    © AFP 2017/ Saul Loeb
    Billionaire Blunders or the Best of Bill Gates

    The billionaire's comments come as European leaders meet to discuss the surging in the number of migrants arriving in Italy and Greece each week.

    Rome has already called on other EU countries to open their ports to the migrants and to ease the pressure they are currently facing.  

    In an interview with German paper Welt am Sonntag, Bill Gates said that population growth in Africa will no doubt result in  "enormous [migratory] pressure" on Europe unless countries increase overseas development aid payments.

    ​Gates did praise Germany which under Chancellor Angela Merkel, has, as he believes, achieved its commitment to devote 0.7 percent of its GDP to foreign aid. The businessman called this "phenomenal."

    However, he also addressed the dilemma that Germany now faces with refugees and migrants arriving in Europe.

    "On the one hand you want to demonstrate generosity and take in refugees, but the more generous you are, the more word gets around about this  - which in turn motivates more people to leave Africa," Gates said.

    "Germany cannot possibly take in the huge, massive number of people who want to make their way to Europe," Gates added.

    As a result, Gates said that Europe must make it hard for migrants and refugees arriving via current transit routes.

    Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
    © AP Photo/ Lauren Victoria Burke
    Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

    Some have questioned the philanthropist's comments, given that in 2016 he actually chastised the United States for not taking in enough refugees.

    According to a BBC report, "Mr. Gates said his home country 'had the capacity' to follow the examples of Germany and Sweden, who were 'to be congratulated' for welcoming migrants."

    Related:

    Bill Gates Says Brexit Will Make British Business 'Less Attractive'
    Billionaire Blunders or the Best of Bill Gates
    The Trillion Dollar Man: Bill Gates Projected to Break Net Worth Barrier
    India Bars Foreign Funding to Public Health NGO Currently Backed by Bill Gates
    Tags:
    refugee crisis, internally displaced persons (IDPs), quotas, humanitarian crisis, migrants, refugees, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, European Union, Angela Merkel, Bill Gates, Europe, Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Guantanamo RealiTy
    Hooked on RT
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok