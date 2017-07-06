Poland's President Expects Long-Term Contract for LNG Supplies From US

–

WARSAW (Sputnik)Poland expects a contract for liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from the United States to be signed in the nearest time, providing the country with an alternative to gas supplies from Russia, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said Thursday.

"I hope a long-term contract for LNG supplies from the United States to be signed in the near future, this will diversify gas supplies," Duda tweeted following his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Responding to a question at a joint press conference with Trump, whether Poland might become a hub for LNG deliveries to neighboring countries, Duda said he was convinced the answer is "Yes," adding that it could ensure alternative to supplies of gas from Russia.

"I think we can enter a contract for LNG within the next 15 minutes…. You know, we are becoming a great exporter of energy," Trump said at a press conference, answering the question at what time perspective a contract could be signed to ensure LNG deliveries to Poland.

On June 8, the US delivered its first LNG shipment to Poland, reducing country's reliance on Russian imports. On June 30, Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said Poland expected to diversify its gas import from Russia by reaching a deal with the United States on shale gas deliveries.

The United States is expected to become a net exporter of natural gas by next year, largely thanks to the country's LNG exports, according to energy industry analysts.

Poland is one of the largest buyers of Russia's natural gas. According to Gazprom, Poland imported 11.07 billion cubic meters (390 billion cubic feet) of Russia's natural gas. Russia's total export to non-CIS countries exceeded 178 billion cubic meters in 2016.