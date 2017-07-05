UN Secretary-General to Return to Cyprus Talks in Switzerland

© AP Photo/ Khalil Senosi UNSG Guterres Offers Gulf Countries Support in Solving Differences

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will to return to Switzerland to attend a Conference on Cyprus after a number of calls asking for his participation, UNSG spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"On Thursday he [Guterres] will be attending the conference on Cyprus that is taking place in Crans-Montana," Dujarric said. "There has been also a number of calls from the parties for him to return."

On June 30, Turkish and Greek Cypriots kicked off reunification talks at the Swiss Crans-Montana resort. Initially, UN officials expected the talks to end by July 7.

Cyprus has been partitioned since 1974, when the Turkish forces occupied the northern part of the island. The troops proclaimed the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in 1983 in an attempt to save Cypriot Turks from attacks by Cypriot Greeks supported by Athens. The military presence of Greece and Turkey on Cyprus is one of the thorniest issues of the reunification talks.