US Guided Missile Destroyer Laboon Equipped With Aegis Arrives in Germany

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Laboon is equipped with the AEGIS air and missile defense system.

"Laboon, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the US 6th Fleet area of operations in support of US national security interests in Europe and Africa," the release said.

The Navy said the warship will assist in maritime security operations after it departs Germany.

Wilhelmshaven is located on the North Sea and is the only deep-water port in Germany.