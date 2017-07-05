Register
19:21 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Fishnet stockings

    Spanish Police Arrest Bulgarian Gang Who Robbed Tourists Using Prostitutes

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 29520

    A Bulgarian gang who used prostitutes as honey traps before robbing wealthy tourists in Marbella has been smashed by Spanish police. Police raided 21 properties in Spain and 15 in Bulgaria in a joint operation.

    Thirteen women, forced to work as prostitutes on the streets of the luxury resort of Puerto Banus, were "liberated."

    ​Twenty-six suspected gang members were arrested in Spain and another eight in Bulgaria on Tuesday (July 5) after an operation overseen by Europol.

    Europol said the operation had dismantled a "criminal network of Bulgarian origin involved in human trafficking."

    The women were reportedly taken out in groups of six or seven to Puerto Banus, a luxury marina and casino complex near Marbella, Spain. They were guarded by women members of the gang to make sure they did not run off or alert the authorities.

    The Bulgarian gang was attempting to take full control of prostitution in Marbella and neighboring Torremolinos.

    Europol said the raids also led to the seizure of 50,000 euros (US$56,600) in cash, 12 luxury watches, including six Rolexes, and a "significant" amount of drugs.

    Six properties and 18 cars have been seized by police and dozens of bank accounts frozen, mainly in Spain.

    The investigation began in 2014 when Spanish police detected the network trafficking women there from Bulgaria.

    Both countries are European Union members and there is no border control so women can be brought from one country to the other, by road via Romania, Hungary, Austria, Italy and France, without any checks on their identities or whether they are traveling of their own free will.

    "They recruited vulnerable women in Bulgaria by luring them with the promise of a better life, either by abusing their precarious financial situation or by resorting to other known recruitment methods like the ‘lover boy,' " Europol said in a statement.

    Woman
    © Photo: Pixabay
    More Pop-Up Brothels Crop Up in Britain
    When they arrived in Spain they suddenly realized they had been tricked but by then they had been forced to become prostitutes and were threatened with violence if they refused.

    The gang also threatened violence against the Bulgarian women's children and other relatives back home.

    But the gang was not satisfied with merely making money through prostitution. They also tasked the women with stealing their cash, credit cards and other valuable objects, sometimes after spiking the men's drinks.

    "By combining the sexual exploitation with forced criminality, the criminal group obtained huge profits," Europol said.

    "Clients were charged with the sexual services provided by the victims and at the same time being robbed of whatever cash and valuable objects they had with them," the statement added.

    "The objects were channeled to local pawnshops linked to the group and responsible for converting them into cash which was used either to purchase high value cars or transported back to Bulgaria and reinvested in other assets or activities," it said.

    In 2007, an Albanian-led gang which trafficked Russian women to Spain's Costa Brava to work as prostitutes was smashed.

    Related:

    More Pop-Up Brothels Crop Up in Britain
    Legalized Prostitution Debate: 'Nothing Nice About Selling Your Body' for Income
    Wife for Rent: Domestic Swedish Prostitution Competes With Foreign Traffickers
    'It Hurts': UK's Pop-Up Brothels and Impact on Trafficked Victims Exposed
    Tags:
    prostitutes, crime, prostitution, robbery, gang, trafficking, Europol, Europe, Marbella, Spain, Bulgaria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Guantanamo RealiTy
    Hooked on RT
    MC-21 new generation passenger airliner
    MC-21 New Generation Passenger Airliner

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok