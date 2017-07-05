Belarus Leader Calls Lithuania's Complaints With NPP Building Politicized

"We believe that this issue is politicized. Let's sit together, sort out this matter properly and remove this issue," Lukashenko said opening the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's annual session in Minsk.
"I recently suggested to the Lithuanians: how much will we quarrel over this station? Let us build it together and operate it as a Belarusian-Lithuanian station so that it provides electricity to Belarus and Lithuania, and if needed, Latvia, Estonia, Poland and other states," Lukashenko said.
