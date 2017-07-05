Belarus Leader Calls Lithuania's Complaints With NPP Building Politicized

© Sputnik/ Viktor Tolochko Lithuania Demands Belarus to Cancel, Restart Belarusian NPP Construction Project

MINSK (Sputnik) — Lithuania has long opposed the construction of the Belarusian NPP, located 31 miles east of Vilnius. Belarus has, however, insisted that the facility complied with the highest safety standards.

"We believe that this issue is politicized. Let's sit together, sort out this matter properly and remove this issue," Lukashenko said opening the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's annual session in Minsk.

"I recently suggested to the Lithuanians: how much will we quarrel over this station? Let us build it together and operate it as a Belarusian-Lithuanian station so that it provides electricity to Belarus and Lithuania, and if needed, Latvia, Estonia, Poland and other states," Lukashenko said.