Register
17:51 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo end a joint press conference after talks in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

    'We Don't Need You': Why Poland Will Warmly Welcome Donald Trump's Visit

    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 85660

    Ahead of the July 7 G20 summit, US President Donald Trump has embarked on a whistle stop tour of Eastern Europe, meeting with 12 leaders in all. US Presidents are generally very welcome in the region – although Trump may be received more enthusiastically than any other before.

    US Presidents traipsing round the Polish capital are a common sight — Trump will be the eleventh to visit since Richard Nixon's 1972 trip.

    Ever since Mikhail Gorbachev initiated the "Sinatra Doctrine" in 1989, Poland has been strongly pro-American, with streets and squares named after renowned US figures, and even a statue of Ronald Reagan gracing Warsaw.

    ​It's unclear whether Trump will stop to pose with the sculpture — although it's likely his sojourn will not be marred by the large-scale protests which have invariably attended his previous stopovers in Brussels and elsewhere, and are planned if and when he visits Germany and the UK.

    However, should few if any demonstrators take to the streets once Air Force One touches down, it won't just be the internationally controversial President breathing a proverbial sigh of relief — the Polish government, likewise divisive on a global scale, will surely likewise be delighted.

    US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose during a family photo at the Greek Theatee during a G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose during a family photo at the Greek Theatee during a G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017.

    While Trump's visit is intended to reaffirm US commitment to Europe, and calm concerns over the durability of NATO's collective defense doctrine, it will also be an opportunity for Warsaw to present itself as an alternative regional "point man" for the White House, in turn blunting criticism emanating from the European Union, and many European capitals.

    In the former instance, the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party are likely to find a receptive audience in Trump. Under his leadership, relations between the US and Germany have reached a nadir in record time. The president has strongly criticized Merkel's immigration approach, slammed her trade policies, and condemned the country's failure to reach NATO's "two percent" target.

    In response, Merkel's ruling Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union bloc have downgraded the US from "friend" to "partner" in their 2017 election manifesto.

    Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo holds a news conference at the end of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 10, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    Poland Threatens Legal Retaliation Against Brussels in Latest Standoff With EU

    This burgeoning animosity makes Trump's Washington and PiS' Poland ideal bedfellows, for Warsaw is engaged in a bitter and longstanding confrontation with Brussels — and by extension Berlin — of its own, over Merkel's immigration proposals, and changes to its constitutional court. 

    The dispute arose in December 2015, when changes were made to Poland's Constitutional Tribunal, with five "politically friendly" judges added, a move seen by critics as making it easier to push through legislation with little to no opposition.

    In December 2016, the European Commission officially warned Poland it would remove its voting rights in the EU, if the government did not roll back the changes, claiming they are contrary the principle of the rule of law.

    However, PiS have indicated they has no intention of doing so — and as the country and the bloc shift ever-further apart, the party is already making moves towards creating a regional political alliance of its own, the Three Seas Initiative

    Presidential palace in Warsaw
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / mw238 / Presidential palace in Warsaw
    Create and Rule: What's Behind Poland's Idea for a Central-European Federation

    Announcing the plan, President Andrzej Duda said Poland wished to build a community "alongside" the Euro-Atlantic — although Polish and US leaders alike may hope it will be an independent alternative in practice, a "new Europe" of sorts.

    Such a notion is not a novel one. In 2003, in the lead up to the Iraq War vote in the United Nations Security Council — in which Berlin and Paris famously voted against intervention — then US-Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld ruffled feathers in many European capitals by dividing the continent into "old" and "new." The former was opposed to US policy, the latter conducive to US interests.

    "You're thinking of Europe as Germany and France. I don't. I think that's old Europe. If you look at NATO today, the center of gravity is shifting to the East. There are a lot of new members. Germany has been a problem, France has been a problem. Vast numbers of other countries in Europe [are] not with France and Germany, they're with the United States," he said.

    Other countries in the region, most notably Hungary, have problems of their own with the EU — and the President is sure to find similarly enthusiastic allies in many of the capitals along the way. Berlin is yet to comment publicly on the president's regional voyage, although it's arguable it will provoke much anxiety, for the jaunt's message couldn't be clearer — "we don't need you."

    Related:

    Why Putin's Visit Would Benefit Poland More Than Trump's
    Poland Sees No Reasons for Concerns Over Trump's Election So Far - Ambassador
    Trump Regards Poland as Regional Leader - Ambassador to US
    ‘Poland Drifting Away From EU’ Amid Refugee Spat
    Tags:
    regional alliance, presidential visit, regional conflict, rule of law, Trump administration, NATO, European Union, Donald Trump, Hungary, Germany, Poland, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok