Register
14:48 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Police officers gather around the fair halls for the upcoming G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany

    Berlin Prohibits Soldiers to Wear Uniform During G20 Summit to Avoid Attacks

    © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 22 0 0

    The German Defense Ministry prohibited the country's servicemen in Hamburg to wear military uniform outside of barracks during the forthcoming G20 summit due to potential sudden attacks on the part of radical activists, local media reported Wednesday.

    President Vladimir Putin holds Russian Security Council meeting
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Putin May Meet Permanent Members of Russian Security Council Ahead of G20
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Spiegel magazine, the ministry expects citing the country's Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD) that the servicemen wearing uniform could be attacked by left-wing activists protesting against the summit.

    The news outlet added that the ban would be in effect for the servicemen deployed at Hamburg an in the vicinity of the city from Wednesday until Sunday.

    On July 7-8, the German city of Hamburg will gather the leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) that include many countries, including Australia, Brazil, China, Russia and the United States among others.

    German authorities have taken a number of steps to ensure security in the city during the event. For example, about 20,000 law enforcement officers, including policemen from other German federal states, will be on duty in Hamburg during the event.

    At the same time a number of protests are expected to take place in the German port city during the event, as well as ahead of it. The largest of them could gather up to 100,000 protesters, including representatives of environmental groups, trade unions and human rights organizations among others.

    Related:

    Strategic Moment: Why China's Xi Visited Russia Right Ahead of G20 Summit
    Germany Police on Edge as Protesters Plan Descent on World Leaders at G20 Summit
    Hamburg Police Undertake Unprecedented Security Measures Ahead of G20 Summit
    Abe to Urge Putin at G20 Summit to Take 'More Constructive' Approach on N. Korea
    Tags:
    uniform, servicemen, German Defense Ministry, Der Spiegel, G20
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok