Russia's Embassy in Ukraine Actively Engaged in Ageev Case - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian embassy in Ukraine is actively involved in dealing with the case of Viktor Ageev, a Russian national who was captured by Ukrainian forces in the breakaway Luhansk region, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, refuting media reports that Moscow was not concerned about the fate of Ageev.

"The Russian embassy in Ukraine is actively engaged and concerned about the fate of the Russian citizen," Zakharova told reporters.

On June 30, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that all necessary legal measures will be taken by the Russian side to ensure the protection of interests of the detainee.

On June 27, the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's republic (LPR) announced that two of its fighters were killed and four more were captured by Ukraine's special operations team in the Luhansk region on June 24. Ukrainian media outlets and the BBC Russian service reported that Ageev, supposedly a Russian military serviceman, had been among the captured militants.

On June 28, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ageev had never served in Russia's armed forces under contract and was discharged from draft duty last year.