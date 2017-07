MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) comprising Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine is tasked with probing the July 2014 crash that claimed the lives of all 298 passengers and crew.

"The JIT countries have now decided that the suspects should be prosecuted in the Netherlands, a process that will be rooted in ongoing international cooperation and support," Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders said.

Koenders said the decision indicates that the JIT "team’s cooperation will continue into the prosecution phase."