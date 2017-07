© AFP 2017/ FRANCOIS LO PRESTI France Should Replace Ineffective State of Emergency With Border Controls - Lawmaker

PARIS (Sputnik) – According the Ouest France newspaper, 312 lawmakers supported the prolongation of the emergency legislation, set to expire on July 15, while 24 others expressed their opposition with regard to the measure.

The document of the emergency state’s extension is set to be submitted to the lower house of the French parliament, or the National Assembly, of Thursday.

Earlier in the day, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said that the state of emergency would be lifted by November 1.

The state of emergency was introduced in the follow-up to deadly terror attacks that hit Paris and its suburbs on November 13, 2015.