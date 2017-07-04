Register
22:10 GMT +304 July 2017
Live
    Search
    View of the Nordstream gas pipeline terminal prior to an inaugural ceremony for the first of Nord Stream's twin 1,224 kilometre gas pipeline through the baltic sea, in Lubmin November 8, 2011

    EC Creating Obstacles for Nord Stream 2 Although 'It's Beneficial for Germany'

    © AFP 2017/ JOHN MACDOUGALL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10413

    In order to make the project comply with EU regulations, the European Commission has requested a mandate to negotiate, which should be approved by the EU member states.

    In particular, the draft mandate contains a requirement to partially apply the provisions of the Third Energy Package to the underwater part of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.

    Commenting on the issue in an interview with Radio Sputnik, Sergei Pikin, Director of Russia's Fund for Energy Development said that the EU is continuing its attempts to stop the implementation of the project.

    "Back in June, the European Commission said that there were no legal restrictions regarding the Nord Stream-2, and now they are already finding faults in terms of the jurisdiction in Germany. They are just searching for as many faults as possible," Pikin said.

    The official recalled how several European countries were previously asked to change their legislation to prevent the construction of the gas pipeline on their territories.

    "The goal is very simple — to hamper this project. Although for some countries — for example, for Germany — the project is certainly beneficial. But the position of the European Union is to tighten its grip as strongly as possible, and better, to fully prevent the implementation of this project," Pikin stated.

    A handout by Nord Stream 2 claims to show the first pipes for the Nord Stream 2 project at a plant of OMK, which is one of the three pipe suppliers selected by Nord Stream 2 AG, in Vyksa, Russia, in this undated photo provided to Reuters on March 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Nord Stream 2
    Nord Stream 2 Depends on 'Political Bargaining' Between US, EU
    At the same time, the official noted that the draft of the mandate seems like a bargain.

    "Generally speaking, this is not a prohibitive measure. This is the question of where to sell the gas. Well, Gazprom can sell it not at a certain point, but one kilometer closer, or it can sell it to these third parties — nothing will fundamentally change," Pikin concluded.

    Earlier, the Commission suggested that it would negotiate with Russia on the Nord Stream 2 project over legal and political issues, citing "the uncertainty, surrounding the application of EU energy law to Nord Stream 2" as the main reason.

    Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    German SPD Condemns 'Dangerous' US Nord Stream 2 Sanctions 'Directed at Germany'
    The Nord Stream 2 project presumes the construction of two gas pipelines with a combined annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas. The new pipeline is planned to be laid along the Nord Stream pipeline route from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to a hub in Germany. The launch of the pipeline is scheduled for 2017.

    As the pipeline does not pass overland between the countries of the European Union, Russia and its partners argue that it should not be subject to all of the regulations of the EU internal market, under the umbrella of the Third Energy Package.

    Related:

    Nord Stream-2 to Be Implemented Despite 'Games' Around It – Russia’s Envoy to EU
    EU Commission Confident to Get Mandate for Talks With Russia Over Nord Stream 2
    Putin, Juncker Set to Discuss Nord Stream-2, Turkish Stream Pipelines at G20
    Tags:
    gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, Europe, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok