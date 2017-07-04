EC Creating Obstacles for Nord Stream 2 Although 'It's Beneficial for Germany'

In particular, the draft mandate contains a requirement to partially apply the provisions of the Third Energy Package to the underwater part of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.

Commenting on the issue in an interview with Radio Sputnik, Sergei Pikin, Director of Russia's Fund for Energy Development said that the EU is continuing its attempts to stop the implementation of the project.

"Back in June, the European Commission said that there were no legal restrictions regarding the Nord Stream-2, and now they are already finding faults in terms of the jurisdiction in Germany. They are just searching for as many faults as possible," Pikin said.

The official recalled how several European countries were previously asked to change their legislation to prevent the construction of the gas pipeline on their territories.

"The goal is very simple — to hamper this project. Although for some countries — for example, for Germany — the project is certainly beneficial. But the position of the European Union is to tighten its grip as strongly as possible, and better, to fully prevent the implementation of this project," Pikin stated.

At the same time, the official noted that the draft of the mandate seems like a bargain.

"Generally speaking, this is not a prohibitive measure. This is the question of where to sell the gas. Well, Gazprom can sell it not at a certain point, but one kilometer closer, or it can sell it to these third parties — nothing will fundamentally change," Pikin concluded.

Earlier, the Commission suggested that it would negotiate with Russia on the Nord Stream 2 project over legal and political issues, citing "the uncertainty, surrounding the application of EU energy law to Nord Stream 2" as the main reason.

The Nord Stream 2 project presumes the construction of two gas pipelines with a combined annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas. The new pipeline is planned to be laid along the Nord Stream pipeline route from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to a hub in Germany. The launch of the pipeline is scheduled for 2017.

As the pipeline does not pass overland between the countries of the European Union, Russia and its partners argue that it should not be subject to all of the regulations of the EU internal market, under the umbrella of the Third Energy Package.