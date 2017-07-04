Turkey Issues Protest to Germany Over 'Kill Dictatorship' Installation in Berlin

© AP Photo/ Presidency Press Service, Pool Ankara Discloses Details of Erdogan's Meeting With Russian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, a car and a banner saying "Do you want to win this car? Then kill the dictatorship" with images of several world leaders, including Erdogan, were placed outside the German Chancellery. According to media reports, the installation was set up by artist Philipp Ruch. The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the incident saying that it encouraged violence and hatred.

"Our concern over the incident, which is an example of increasing racism and xenophobia in Germany, was conveyed to Germany's Embassy in Ankara and the German Foreign Ministry through a diplomatic note," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by the Turkish Daily Sabah newspaper.

The ministry added that Ankara expected Berlin to take steps to prevent such provocative actions.