German Federal Criminal Police Office Obtains Panama Papers to Probe Tax Fraud

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On April 3, 2016, the German Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper revealed the alleged involvement of a number of former and current world prominent leaders in offshore schemes by publishing materials it claimed came from the Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca.

The 11.5 million documents in the Panama Papers exposed financial and attorney-client information for more than 214,488 offshore entities including many used for tax evasion, fraud and evading international sanctions.

"The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) is in possession of data known to the public as the so-called 'Panama Papers.' These data items are being examined and evaluated together with the Hessian financial administration in order to investigate criminal and tax matters," the press release read.