Several Polish Groups Set to Stage Protest Against Trump's Visit

WARSAW (Sputnik) — According to the White House, Trump will start his foreign trip on Wednesday, traveling to Warsaw. He is expected to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda, address twelve Central European, Baltic, and Western Balkan leaders at the Three Seas Conference, and then to make a speech to the Polish people in Warsaw on Thursday.

"We will protest against Trump because he decided to quit the Paris agreement on climate, to limit sources allocated by the United States to the protection of the environment… We will show that not all Poles are happy that Trump arrives in Poland, contrary to what the Polish government says," Zawisza said at a press conference.

According to Zawisza, Trump wants the European Union to be divided.

"He officially said that he supported Brexit, he officially said that the disintegration of a united Europe is in the interests of the United States. The Polish government and Poland will be used as a tool against our allies in Europe," Zawisza stressed.

The demonstration is set to be held in Warsaw at noon on Thursday.