Register
14:35 GMT +304 July 2017
Live
    Search
    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker gestures during a plenary session of European Economic and Social Committee at the EU Charlemagne building in Brussels on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016.

    Juncker Rants at 'Ridiculous' European Parliament After Only 30 Euro MPs Show Up

    Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11810

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has launched into a furious tirade at absentee MEPs after only 30 out of 751 turned up in Strasbourg. Mr. Juncker said it was "ridiculous," but was reprimanded by the European Parliament's president, Antonio Tajani.

    Mr. Juncker was visibly shaking with indignation.

    "The European Parliament is ridiculous, very ridiculous. The fact that about 30 MEPs are seated in this debate is enough to show that the Parliament is not serious," he said on Tuesday (July 4).

    Mr. Juncker petulantly said he would never attend "a meeting of this kind" again.

    Estonia's and EU flags flutter in Tallinn, Estonia, June 29, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    Estonia Takes EU's Helm With Focus on Cyber Defense, 'USB Condoms' and Migration

    Speaking in French, but switching occasionally to English, he suggested the Parliament "would have a full house" if Angela Merkel or Emmanuel Macron had been present, rather than Malta's Joseph Muscat, the Maltese prime minister, who recently handed over the EU presidency to Estonia.

    Mr. Tajani, switching easily between Italian and French, reacted angrily to Mr. Juncker's criticism.

    He urged Mr. Juncker, a former prime minister of Luxembourg, to show "respectful behavior" and "use different language," and said he had no right to "control the Parliament."

    "We are not ridiculous. I beg of you," added Mr. Tajani.

    The European People's Party (EPP), which represents mainly center-right parties, said they were going to hold an internal debate on Wednesday (July 5) about the issue of absenteeism.

    That followed a low turnout at a plenary on June 14, when Hilda Heine, president of the Marshall Islands, was greeted by a virtually empty chamber.

    ​"She had spent maybe 18 hours on the plane and very few people showed up in plenary," the official said.

    Doru Frantescu, director of VoteWatch Europe, said it was "uncommon" for so few MEPs to turn up to a plenary session being addressed by the European Commissioner.

    "We are still trying to figure out exactly what happened. Usually there are many more, but the variations in number depend on how interesting the debates are," he told Sputnik.

    "Sometimes there are only 20 MEPs there, at other times it could be hundreds. It depends on the subject. For example, if it is about fisheries you won't get anyone from Austria there," he said.

    "There are records of attendance for MEPs but they are per day, not per hour. They are not tracked every hour they are in the European Parliament building. They could be in their offices, in meetings or committees. Just because they are not in the chamber, it does not mean they are not working," Mr. Frantescu told Sputnik.

    He said British MEPs have the worst attendance record in Europe, while two MEPs have attendance records of 99.6 percent, Italy's Nicola Caputo and France's Francoise Grossetete.

    Mr. Frantescu said it was "understandable" that the EPP would have an internal debate about absenteeism, because Mr. Juncker was a leading light in the EPP.

    "They are trying to get to the bottom of what happened because they no doubt feel uncomfortable that they have embarrassed him," he told Sputnik.

    Money
    © Photo: Pixabay
    What Happens When MEPs Spend $45Mln Yearly Without a Single Receipt
    Tuesday's incident is the latest embarrassment for the European Parliament.

    Last month an investigation by a group of 48 journalists, found that although each MEP gets 4,295 euros (US$4,875) every month, mainly to fund an office in their own country, the offices for 249 MEPs do not exist or "seem nowhere to be found."

    It was reported in April that MEPs were spending up to US$43.5 million per year in expenses, without any checks on their expenditure.

    Related:

    Putin, Juncker Set to Discuss Nord Stream-2, Turkish Stream Pipelines at G20
    EU's Juncker Denies 'Fighting' Eastern European States Over Migration Dispute
    What Happens When MEPs Spend $45Mln Yearly Without a Single Receipt
    MEPs Claim $43.5 Million in Expenses With 'No Checks, No Audits' - Report
    Tags:
    EU Presidency, MEPs, criticism, European Commission, European Parliament, European People's Party, Antonio Tajani, Joseph Muscat, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Claude Juncker, European Union, Luxembourg, Strasbourg, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Legendary Su-24 Celebrates Its Half-Century Anniversary
    Russia's Legendary Su-24 Celebrates its 50-Year Anniversary
    Democrats, Interrupted
    Democrats, Interrupted
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok