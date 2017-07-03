Poland Hopes for Cheaper US Arms Sales Offers, Support in Army Modernization

WARSAW (Sputnik) — The minister added that Poland would ask Trump to extend the presence of NATO and US troops on the Polish territory.

"This is, of course, an obligation to protect not only our own borders. Our eastern borders are also the borders of international organizations. So we have an extensive army modernization program and we hope that Americans will help us through interesting and cheaper offers," Waszczykowski told Lodz radio station.

At the July 2016 summit, NATO leaders agreed to deploy four multinational battalions to Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland, citing Russia's alleged meddling in the Ukrainian crisis in 2014. Russia has repeatedly claimed that NATO’s military build-up near the Russian borders is provocative and could lead to regional and global destabilization.