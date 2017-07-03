Register
03 July 2017
    French President Emmanuel Macron.

    French 'Nationalist' Charged Over Plans to Murder Macron at Bastille Day Parade

    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    Europe
    0 8520

    French prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man, who described himself as a nationalist, over an alleged plot to assassinate French President Emmanuel Macron during the July 14 Bastille Day parade in Paris, local media said Monday.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Nikolsky
    Macron Plans to Meet With Putin on Sidelines of G20 Summit in Hamburg
    PARIS (Sputnik) — The man, coming from the Argenteuil commune in the northwestern suburbs of Paris, was charged on Saturday with an individual act of terrorism, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

    According to the broadcaster, it was the young man's online footprint on a gaming website that allowed the police to track him down. The potential assassin wanted to buy a Kalashnikov rifle and threatened police officers with a kitchen knife during the arrest. The police also found bladed weapons in his car.

    Following the arrest the man said he wanted to make a political move by assassinating Macron during the parade on July 14 as well as to attack “the blacks, the Arabs, the Jews, and the homosexuals.” The man has previously been arrested in 2016 on grounds of advocating terrorism.

    On July 14, 2002, nationalist Maxime Brunerie attempted the assassination of the then-President Jacques Chirac during the Bastille Day parade.

    Tags:
    Bastille Day, Emmanuel Macron, France
