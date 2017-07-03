Putin Plans Several Bilateral Contacts on Sidelines of G20 Summit - Kremlin

© AFP 2017/ Savo PRELEVIC Putin-Trump G20 Meeting to Become the Key to the Future of US-Russian Relations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin plans a number of bilateral contacts on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany on Friday and Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I can only say now that the president has a series of bilateral contacts planned," Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Asked whether new details emerged about Putin's possible meeting with US President Donald Trump on the G20 sidelines, he said the public would be informed "in a timely manner" when Putin's visiting program is finalized.

The spokesman added that the president planned to hold a series of bilateral contacts.

Germany is hosting the G20 summit which will be held in the city of Hamburg on July 7-8.

On Thursday, US National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond McMaster said at a press briefing that Trump and Putin would meet for the first time on the sidelines of the G20 summit.