Register
14:20 GMT +303 July 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain October 24, 2016.

    Boris Johnson Calls for End to Public Sector Pay Cap in Britain

    © REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 4310

    Two days after 10,000 people marched through London to demand an end to austerity, cracks have begun to appear in the Conservative Party. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has called for an end to the public sector pay cap.

    Although Mr. Johnson has not made any public statement, he is thought to have privately raised the issue with Theresa May, supporting his erstwhile friend Michael Gove, who is also pushing for an end to the pay cap.

    On Saturday (July 1), thousands of trade unionists, including many civil servants, nurses, doctors, cleaners, teachers, university lecturers and other public sector workers, marched from Oxford Circus to Parliament Square to call for an end to austerity.

    Protesters descended on central London for march against Theresa May on July 1.
    © Sputnik/ Chris Summers
    Protesters descended on central London for march against Theresa May on July 1.

    A series of speakers were roared on by the crowd, in the shadow of the Houses of Parliament, as they demanded an end to the salary cap which has meant public sector pay has fallen in real terms over seven years.

    "The Tories want us to believe that austerity is good for Britain. What a lie. What a scam," said Len McCluskey, leader of Britain's biggest union, Unite.

    Protesters descended on central London for march against Theresa May on July 1.
    © Sputnik/ Chris Summers
    Protesters descended on central London for march against Theresa May on July 1.

    He said the country's national debt had "ballooned" while libraries have shut and nurses have been forced to use food banks.

    "Austerity is theft. It's the transfer of your hard earned wages away from those who deserve it and into the pockets of the few," said Mr. McCluskey to rounds of applause.

    Speaker after speaker mocked Mrs. May for "finding £1 billion ($1.2 billion) from the magic money tree" to give to Northern Ireland to appease her new allies in the Democratic Unionist Party.

    Mark Serwotka, leader of the civil service union PCS, was cheered as he called for a massive public sector strike to force an end to austerity.

    In the face of increasing public anger about the pay cap and cuts to public services due to austerity, some within the Conservative Party are keen to change tack.

    Mrs. May and her Chancellor Philip Hammond have insisted the one percent pay cap has to be retained.

    But Mr. Johnson has reportedly said he "strongly" disagrees and believes pay rises could be achieved in "a responsible way," without putting undue pressure on the public finances.

    The Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, tweeted to Mr. Johnson:

    On Wednesday (June 26) Tory MPs were criticized on social media for laughing and cheering as the vote to cap public sector was passed at Westminster.

    Mr. Johnson flew back especially from Cyprus, where crucial talks on reunification were under way, in order to vote on the Queen's Speech and he voted down a Labour amendment which would have given nurses and other public sector staff a pay rise.

    As the Conservative Party is torn asunder by disagreements over whether to persevere with austerity, there has been talk of Theresa May being urged to set out a timetable for her own departure.

    She is being urged to stay on until June 2019, to push through Brexit, but few political commentators believe she can last that long.

    If Mrs. May quits Mr. Johnson would be one of the leading candidates to take over from here, despite his bungled campaign last year, which ended when Mr. Gove stabbed him in the back on the eve of his nomination.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Points 'No Doubt' Finger at Assad for April Sarin Attack Again
    Boris Johnson After Finsbury Incident: 'We Will Never Allow Hate to Divide Us'
    UK Ministers Reportedly Urge Boris Johnson to Replace Theresa May
    Thousands in London Protesting Against Austerity, UK Conservative Government
    Tags:
    public finances, austerity, pay cut, UK General Election 2017, UK Government, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Conservative Party, Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Westminster, Britain, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Football Fans Rock 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
    Female Football Fans Rock 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok