Boris Johnson Calls for End to Public Sector Pay Cap in Britain

We're united, we're determined and we're many. Labour's in permanent campaign mode & will fight every day until we form the next government. pic.twitter.com/P8ZonQHHG2 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) 2 July 2017

Although Mr. Johnson has not made any public statement, he is thought to have privately raised the issue with Theresa May, supporting his erstwhile friend Michael Gove, who is also pushing for an end to the pay cap.

On Saturday (July 1), thousands of trade unionists, including many civil servants, nurses, doctors, cleaners, teachers, university lecturers and other public sector workers, marched from Oxford Circus to Parliament Square to call for an end to austerity.

A series of speakers were roared on by the crowd, in the shadow of the Houses of Parliament, as they demanded an end to the salary cap which has meant public sector pay has fallen in real terms over seven years.

"The Tories want us to believe that austerity is good for Britain. What a lie. What a scam," said Len McCluskey, leader of Britain's biggest union, Unite.

© Sputnik/ Chris Summers Protesters descended on central London for march against Theresa May on July 1.

He said the country's national debt had "ballooned" while libraries have shut and nurses have been forced to use food banks.

"Austerity is theft. It's the transfer of your hard earned wages away from those who deserve it and into the pockets of the few," said Mr. McCluskey to rounds of applause.

Speaker after speaker mocked Mrs. May for "finding £1 billion ($1.2 billion) from the magic money tree" to give to Northern Ireland to appease her new allies in the Democratic Unionist Party.

Mark Serwotka, leader of the civil service union PCS, was cheered as he called for a massive public sector strike to force an end to austerity.

During the election l must have missed Boris Johnson being a champion of public sector workers demanding pay cap removal? Same old Tories🙄 — Angela Rayner MP (@AngelaRayner) 3 July 2017

In the face of increasing public anger about the pay cap and cuts to public services due to austerity, some within the Conservative Party are keen to change tack.

Mrs. May and her Chancellor Philip Hammond have insisted the one percent pay cap has to be retained.

But Mr. Johnson has reportedly said he "strongly" disagrees and believes pay rises could be achieved in "a responsible way," without putting undue pressure on the public finances.

The Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, tweeted to Mr. Johnson:

JC: The austerity programme is brutal & selective to the poorest people, & the poorest parts of our communities.pic.twitter.com/axmgpCSOto — #JC4PM 🌹 (@Jezza4_PM) July 2, 2017

On Wednesday (June 26) Tory MPs were criticized on social media for laughing and cheering as the vote to cap public sector was passed at Westminster.

Mr. Johnson flew back especially from Cyprus, where crucial talks on reunification were under way, in order to vote on the Queen's Speech and he voted down a Labour amendment which would have given nurses and other public sector staff a pay rise.

From @ToryShorty: There is a way to lift the pay cap – without caving in to Labour’s plan and putting jobs at risk https://t.co/pJTqOvkEQv — ConservativeHome (@ConHome) July 1, 2017​

As the Conservative Party is torn asunder by disagreements over whether to persevere with austerity, there has been talk of Theresa May being urged to set out a timetable for her own departure.

She is being urged to stay on until June 2019, to push through Brexit, but few political commentators believe she can last that long.

If Mrs. May quits Mr. Johnson would be one of the leading candidates to take over from here, despite his bungled campaign last year, which ended when Mr. Gove stabbed him in the back on the eve of his nomination.