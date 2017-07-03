Bus With German Tourists Crashes in Southern Germany, 17 People Feared Dead

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the local police said that a tourist bus burst into flames after a traffic accident in Bavaria. Reportedly, 31 people were injured, with some of them heavily wounded. The accident took place on Monday morning on the A9 autobahn. For reasons that remain unknown, the bus collided with a truck and caught fire. According to the police, 46 passengers and two drivers were inside the vehicle. The highway remains closed in both directions, the police and rescuers are working on the scene.

#Bavaria #Germany: A tour bus crashed in a traffic jam in a truck, and then the Bus caught fire. 18 people are unaccounted for. pic.twitter.com/g38uyXQWUH — Abu~akhi (@cognitive1438) 3 июля 2017 г.​

"According to my sources, they are German citizens," the police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that 17 passengers of the bus might have died in the accident.

Bus caught fire after smashed in Truck on Motorway in #Bavaria #Germany 31injured,17missing,feared dead pic.twitter.com/SM0jwMiVQ1 — Amjad Alam Hunzai (@amjad_amjo) 3 июля 2017 г.​

"At the moment, we are looking into whereabouts of 17 missing passengers. The question is where they are, probably, all of them died in the burning bus," the spokesperson stated.