BELGRADE (Sputnik) – KAMAZ is the 11th world’s biggest heavy truck manufacturer and eighth biggest diesel engine producer.

"We still cannot create a full-wheel vehicle with the independent suspension like KAMAZ for the army, which is important for the mobility. If they [Russians] wanted to open a plant here, we would pay and provide [them] with all the necessities," Vucic said in an interview.

The president pointed out that he had tried to draw attention of Russia to the issue many times.