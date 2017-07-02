Vucic: Serbia Hopes for Russian Help in Construction of New Transit Gas Pipeline

© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev Chinese Capital May Be Costly for Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Project

BELGRADE (Sputnik) – Russia may provide assistance for Serbia in the construction of a transit gas pipeline from the country’s border with Bulgaria, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Sputnik Sunday.

"At the border with Bulgaria, we will have to construct a downstream pipeline – ourselves or with the Russian help. So we will receive 9.8 billion cubic meter gas at the border. The branch lines will head for Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Pristina, Croatia. And we will get the transit tax," Vucic said in an interview.

According to the president, the plan can be implemented in case of successful construction of the gas hub in Bulgaria.

"When they create this hub somewhere on the way toward Varna, the gas will head for Sofia and from there – to Serbia," Vucic said.

Vucic added that the project may provide Serbia with 100 million – 150 million euros ($114 million – $171 million) per year.