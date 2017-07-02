Register
15:35 GMT +302 July 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday.

    Trump May Make Unscheduled Snap Visit to UK During Europe Trip Later in July

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10 0 0

    US President Donald Trump may pay an unplanned visit to the United Kingdom in the framework of his trip to Europe in mid-July, media reported Sunday, citing a source close to the White House.

    Members of the United Nations Security Council
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    China May Use UN Security Council Presidency to Tackle Climate Change After Trump's Controversial Move
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK government officials reportedly expect Trump to make a stop at his Aberdeenshire golf course as part of his trip to Europe to attend France’s Bastille Day celebrations on July 14.

    "There is a window of opportunity for the president to visit Britain when he is in Europe later this month. It is likely it will be hastily arranged and it is possible no official confirmation of his arrival will be given until at least 24 hours before to stop any large-scale protest against his visit from being mobilised," the source was quoted as saying by The Sunday Times newspaper.

    In January, UK Prime Minister Theresa May held a meeting with Trump, during which she invited the US president on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen to visit the United Kingdom.

    U.S. President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump Criticizes 'Fraudulent' Mainstream Media for Fake News
    However, the visit was largely opposed by UK public, which demanded Trump to be barred from making a state visit to the United Kingdom amid his executive order banning Syrian refugees from entering the United States and implementing a three-month block on any entrants from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya.

    On June 11, The Guardian newspaper reported citing a Downing Street adviser that Trump in a phone call with May said that he would not come if his visit was met with large-scale protests, effectively putting the trip on hold for some time.

    The media reports were refuted by Downing Street as speculations.

    Related:

    ‘Stupid as Sh*t’: CNN Producer Insults ‘Crazy’ Trump Voters in New Video Sting
    Trump Employs Separation of Powers to Stall Anti-Russian Sanctions Bill
    Fake News: US MSM Caught Red-Handed Cooking Up Trump-Russia Story
    Tags:
    trip, Donald Trump, United Kingdom, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Football Fans Rock 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
    Female Football Fans Rock 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok