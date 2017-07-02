Trump May Make Unscheduled Snap Visit to UK During Europe Trip Later in July

© REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson China May Use UN Security Council Presidency to Tackle Climate Change After Trump's Controversial Move

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK government officials reportedly expect Trump to make a stop at his Aberdeenshire golf course as part of his trip to Europe to attend France’s Bastille Day celebrations on July 14.

"There is a window of opportunity for the president to visit Britain when he is in Europe later this month. It is likely it will be hastily arranged and it is possible no official confirmation of his arrival will be given until at least 24 hours before to stop any large-scale protest against his visit from being mobilised," the source was quoted as saying by The Sunday Times newspaper.

In January, UK Prime Minister Theresa May held a meeting with Trump, during which she invited the US president on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen to visit the United Kingdom.

However, the visit was largely opposed by UK public, which demanded Trump to be barred from making a state visit to the United Kingdom amid his executive order banning Syrian refugees from entering the United States and implementing a three-month block on any entrants from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya.

On June 11, The Guardian newspaper reported citing a Downing Street adviser that Trump in a phone call with May said that he would not come if his visit was met with large-scale protests, effectively putting the trip on hold for some time.

The media reports were refuted by Downing Street as speculations.