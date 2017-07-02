Register
2 July 2017
    This file photo taken on March 29, 2017 shows a pro-remain protester holds up an EU flag with one of the stars symbolically cut out in front of the Houses of Parliament shortly after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced to the House of Commons that Article 50 had been triggered in London on March 29, 2017.

    About 60% of Britons Don't Want to Give EU Citizenship Up - Poll

    © AFP 2017/ OLI SCARFF
    Europe
    0 8013

    Six out of 10 Britons, especially the younger generation, do not want to lose their EU citizenship following Brexit, with many prepared to pay large sums to retain rights to live, work, study and travel in the European bloc, a survey led by the London School of Economics showed.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The results of the poll published on Saturday by The Guardian newspaper indicated that the support for retaining EU citizenship was especially strong among 18- to 24-year-olds, reaching 85 percent.

    A Scottish Saltire (C) flies between a Union flag (L) and a European Union (EU) flag in front of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh, Scotland on June 27, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ Oli Scarff
    Bad Brexit Deal Could See Scotland's Economy 'Take a Sharp Turn for the Worse'
    Another group, which expressed strong desire, were the residents of London, with 80 percent wishing to keep the EU citizenship.

    The conditions of the Brexit have become a major topic for disputes in the United Kingdom. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has proposed a hard Brexit, which means that the United Kingdom would leave the EU single market and customs union that stipulate the free movement of people, while her opponents from the Labour Party promote a soft Brexit with less radical decisions.

    Brexit negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union officially kicked off on June 19, and are due to be completed by March 30, 2019.

