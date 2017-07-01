Thousands in London Protesting Against Austerity, UK Conservative Government

LONDON (Sputnik) — Tens of thousands are participating in the "Not One Day More" protest in central London on Saturday against the government of the UK Conservative Party and its economic policies.

The protesters gathered outside the BBC Broadcasting House on the Regent Street and are marching toward the UK parliament, which is located near the Westminster Bridge. The attendees are holding posters with such signs as "Austerity kills" and "Kick the Tories out."

The rally was organized by the UK political initiative, the People’s Assembly Against Austerity. UK Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell and Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott, both members of the Labour Party, made speeches at the rally.

The government of the Conservatives’ leader and UK Prime Minister Theresa May has faced strong criticism and opposition from the UK society and rival parties over the recent year due to the decision to withdraw from the European Union, which may result in severe economy losses for the city of London as well as for the country in general.

© REUTERS/ Marko Djurica Hundreds Rallying in London Against Lack of Gov't Response to Grenfell Tower Fire

The political leadership of the Conservative party was undermined by the recent snap election, which May initially called to get more seats in the parliament in order to gain more political power prior to the launch of Brexit talks with Brussels, but as a result the party lost absolute majority in the UK parliament.

Apart from this, May's government faced criticism over the failure to immediately provide permanent re-housing and social benefits to the victims of the fire at the London’s residential building the Grenfell tower, which occurred on June 14. On June 16 and June 21, hundreds of people rallied in London to protest the lack of government response to the deadly fire.