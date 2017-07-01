UK Authorities Mull Using ‘Geo-Fencing’ Systems to Prevent Terror Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The UK Department of Transport is examining the possibility of using special "geo-fencing" systems to prevent car-ramming terror attacks, local media reported on Saturday.

The "geo-fencing" systems employ satellites in order to create electronic boundaries around certain sites, The Times newspaper reported.

The technology will be able to connect to on-board computers to prevent unauthorized vehicles’ access to certain areas or slowing down their speed.

The system is already being adapted by Sweden following the deadly April attack in Stockholm with Scania and Volvo vehicle manufacturers being involved in the trials.

In the course of this year, the United Kingdom faced a wave of terror attacks including several car-ramming ones at Finsbury Park, on the London Bridge and the Westminster Bridge.