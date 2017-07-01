UK Police Arrest Three Men Suspected of Plotting Terror Attacks

© Sputnik/ Evgenia Filimianova UK Police Carrying Out Searches in Cardiff in Relation to Finsbury Park Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Three men suspected of preparing terrorist attacks have been arrested in different locations in the suburbs of London, the Metropolitan police (Met) said Saturday.

"Detectives from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command, assisted by officers from Sussex Police arrested three men at approximately 18:00hrs [17:00 GMT] on Friday, 30 June on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism," the Met said in a statement.

Two men were detained in the county of Essex, and one more in East Sussex, according to the statement.

The police have also issued search warrants to check a residential address in East Sussex and three addresses in east London, the police added.

Following a number of terror attacks perpetrated in the United Kingdom earlier this year, the country remains on a "severe" threat level for international terrorism, meaning an attack is highly likely.