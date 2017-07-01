UK Police Arrest Three Men Suspected of Plotting Terror Attacks

"Detectives from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command, assisted by officers from Sussex Police arrested three men at approximately 18:00hrs [17:00 GMT] on Friday, 30 June on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism," the Met said in a statement.
Two men were detained in the county of Essex, and one more in East Sussex, according to the statement.
The police have also issued search warrants to check a residential address in East Sussex and three addresses in east London, the police added.
Following a number of terror attacks perpetrated in the United Kingdom earlier this year, the country remains on a "severe" threat level for international terrorism, meaning an attack is highly likely.
