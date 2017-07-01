Register
16:50 GMT +301 July 2017
Live
    Search
    A view of the Italian Senate, in Rome (File)

    Italian Right Scores Huge Election Victory, Plans to Scrap 'Idiotic Sanctions'

    © AP Photo/ Alessandra Tarantino
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 8820

    Center-right parties Forza Italia and Lega Nord romped to success in last week's mayoral elections, which opens the possibility of a right-wing coalition after national elections next spring, Maurizio Gasparri, Vice-President of the Italian Senate, told Sputnik Italia.

    European Commission headquarters
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Russia Prolongs Counter-Sanctions After US, EU 'Increase Level of Conflict'
    On June 25, voters across Italy went to the polls for the second round of mayoral elections, in which the center-right parties Lega Nord, Fratelli d'Italia and Forza Italia did particularly well.

    In Genoa, a former left-wing stronghold for 50 years, a right-wing alliance of Lega Nord and Forza Italia won 55 percent of the vote.

    Right-wing candidates also unexpectedly won majorities in cities such as Aquila, Verona, Como and Monza.

    Lega Nord leader Matteo Salvini said the results are encouraging, ahead of national elections in May 2018.

    "I can't wait to export the model from these local elections to the national level,' a jubilant Salvini told a press conference.

    "If, after decades, they ask us to govern in Genoa, Pistoia or Sesto San Giovanni, it means that we can govern the country too."

    Maurizio Gasparri, Vice-President of the Italian Senate, told Sputnik Italia that the victories are a sign that the center-right has a good chance of winning next year's national elections if it can put together a cohesive coalition.

    "The center-right did very well in this election because they presented a united front. That's why in many cities there is strong opposition to the ruling left-wing parties. Voters want change they support the opposition. Victory was achieved thanks to strong candidates from the Forza Italia party, which united all the center-right to achieve success," Gasparri explained.

    Detail of a European map, including Great Britain, is seen on the face of a Euro coin in London, Britain.
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Don’t Hide Behind Sanctions Alibi: Italian Diplomat Hails Russian Investment Opportunities
    The center-left Democratic Party, which has governed Italy for the past four years, is paying the price for some poor political decisions, he said.

    "I consider the people who have extended anti-Russian sanctions to be idiots. It is pure idiocy, they are acting against their own interests. (Prime Minister, Paolo) Gentiloni is behaving irresponsibly: first he says that sanctions will be abolished, and then he supports their extension. Gentiloni is acting against the interests of Italy and Italian producers. Italy's relations with other countries are deteriorating under his leadership, especially with Russia, which is well known to be making a huge contribution to the fight against Islamic fundamentalism around the world," Gasparri said.

    Gasparri said that the policies of Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi, who spent nine years as Italian Prime Minister, are popular with voters.

    "Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi recently visited Crimea and met with Putin there. Forza Italia's position on Crimea is the following: a referendum was held in Crimea and the people expressed their decision. Crimea has always been a Russian zone of influence and it didn't become a part of it just recently. Our position on the Crimean issue is reflected by the very fact of Putin and Berlusconi's friendly meeting in Crimea."

    Crimea, Russia. Yalta as seen from the Black Sea
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    Italy FM's Crimea Statement Shows Poor Knowledge of History - Lawmaker
    "Our party wants to have friendly relations with Vladimir Putin and Russia, we want to pursue a policy of gratitude for everything that Russia has done to fight terrorism, the operations against the Islamic State (Daesh). Berlusconi has always said that Putin is one of his best friends, they have worked together for a long time and kept in touch when Berlusconi was in power, and since then. Berlusconi is still a popular politician, he talks about what Italy really needs politically and socially," Gasparri said.

    "Putin's Russia defends the world against terrorism and Islamic fundamentalism. In my opinion, people who promote anti-Russian sanctions are idiots. The position of the Forza Italia party and Berlusconi is that in foreign policy we should express gratitude to Russia and Putin for his courage and resolute actions. Forza Italia condemns those who interfere in the development of dialogue between Italy and Russia and we do not agree with the sanctions, which are absolutely the wrong decision."

    Related:

    EU Ready to Increase Support for Italy to Cope With Influx of Migrants
    Italy Threatens to Close Ports to Immigrant Boats
    BAE Systems Partners With Italian Firm to Upgrade Precision Munitions
    Tags:
    right-wing, left-wing party, political party, Lega Nord, Forza Italia party, Silvio Berlusconi, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    My Planet: Incredible Images From Around the World for the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    My Planet: Incredible Images Entered Into the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok