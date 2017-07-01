Oil Tanker, Bulk Carrier Collide in Dover Strait - UK Coast Guard

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – An oil tanker and a bulk carrier collided on Saturday in the Strait of Dover, the narrowest part of the English Channel, separating France and the United Kingdom, the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency said in a statement.

"The UK Coastguard was contacted at just after 2.00 [01:00 GMT] this morning to report that a bulk carrier and an oil tanker had been in collision in the Dover Strait. Although both vessels have been damaged, there is no water ingress and no pollution. A French tug is on scene with the vessels," the statement said, adding that the tanker was carrying almost 38,000 tonnes of petrol.

The Coastguard Agency specified that bulk carrier Huayang Endeavour was carrying 22 people, while 27 others were on board of the tanker, dubbed Seafrontier, and noted that nobody sustained injuries as result on the incident. The vessels had China’s and India’s crews.

According to the statement, the tanker was heading to the Guatemalan city of Puerto Barrios, whereas the carrier was en route to Nigeria’s city of Lagos.