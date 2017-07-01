Mighty Macron's Mind 'Too Complex for Q&A Games' With French Journalists

© Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov French FM Evades Question on Why Sputnik, RT Denied Accreditation in Macron HQ

French President Emmanuel Macron has earned the wrath of French journalists, after he declined to take part in a traditional question and answer session on Bastille Day because the format "doesn't lend itself" to his complex thoughts.

A source in the Elysee Palace told the French newspaper Le Monde that Macron does not "baulk" at talking to journalists.

However, "his 'complex thought process' lends itself badly to the game of question-and-answer with journalists," the newspaper was told.

"We thought about what form the speech should take, and the President chose a more stately form," the source explained.

Since the 1970s, French leaders have usually held a news conference on Bastille Day, which commemorates the storming of the Bastille by thousands of Parisians in 1789, who freed political dissidents imprisoned there.

The explanation for the snub was greeted with disbelief by journalists in France.

"I don't understand," Le Monde journalist Olivier Faye tweeted ironically, while Le Journal du dimanche editor Vivien Vergnaud called it "the best excuse of the year."

© AP Photo/ Julien Warnand, Pool Photo Make the Planet Great Again: Dream Team Schwarzenegger, Macron to Save the World (VIDEO)

Writer and journalist Michel Taube, founder of the " Opinion Internationale " website, told Sputnik France that Macron's refusal to answer journalists' questions is a sign that he has forgotten the importance of explaining his ideas to ordinary French citizens.

"This only reinforces the general impression that has been highlighted by all observers: the new President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, is so absorbed in presidential duties that he has in some way forgotten that he is a person."

"I think that journalists, especially those of Le Monde, Le Figaro and others — and with them the citizens of France — are able to understand the complexity of the international situation and the world problems that President would like to talk about," Taube said.

"In 2017, a political leader is obliged to speak – simply, precisely, strongly – about the problems he has to face in the name of the French people."

"I think that the French President's strategy is to distance himself from the media and build communication through a picture. I think that he prefers a picture to words, but a picture does not allow you to lead. Words are necessary to lead, and citizens – not the media, but citizens – have the right to expect words from the head of state. Words, not just pictures," Taube said.