Serbian PM Dismisses Pro-US Label Despite Previous Work for US Companies

BELGRADE (Sputnik)Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told Sputnik that she had no pro-US views in spite of having worked for US companies before she assumed her Serbian government job.

"I am neither pro-Russia nor pro-US person. I am Serbia’s prime minister and I have completely dedicated myself to Serbia’s and its nationals’ well-being. In this regard I respect both sides. I also respect the European Union as a strategic partner," Brnabic said, when asked to comment on speculations that Serbia's recently elected prime minister was a US-backer.

Brnabic expressed gratitude to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for friendly ties with China and the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) as well as for entering into dialogue with India.

Brnabic studied in the United Kingdom and used to cooperate with the US consulting companies, whose projects in Serbia were funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) among others.

On June 15, then-Serbian Prime Minister Vucic proposed the candidacy of Brnabic for the position of prime minister after he himself left the post for the presidential office. On Thursday, the heads of 18 Serbian ministries and three ministers without portfolio were elected and Brnabic took an oath as the country’s prime minister.