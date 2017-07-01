Register
04:43 GMT +301 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Facebook eye

    Germany to Levy Huge Fines on Social Media Networks Slow to Delete Hate Speech

    CC0 / /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    36206

    German lawmakers on Friday passed a controversial law creating tight deadlines within which social media companies such as Facebook must take down posts containing hate speech or face fines up to 50 million euros ($56 million).

    Homicide suspect that filmed himself in a shootout with LAPD
    ABC7
    Homicide Suspect Livestreams His Shootout With LAPD on Facebook
    The measure is part of Germany's fierce crackdown on illegal online content, which includes libel, incitement to commit a crime, hate speech against a particular social group, and threats of violence, among other things.

    Under the new legislation, companies operating in Germany will be given 24 hours to delete content that obviously violates the country's speech laws. In less clear-cut cases, they will have seven days to examine the reported posts, with an obligation to inform the person who filed the complaint of how the problem was tackled.

    Failure to comply with the new requirements could cost the companies up to 50 million euros. The offending network's chief representative in Germany would also face a fine of up to 5 million euros.

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (File)
    © AP Photo/ Chiang Ying-ying
    Taiwan President Twitter Diplomacy Produces Mixed Results
    Supporters of the law say it is a must, noting that even companies like Twitter that have signed a code of conduct including a pledge to delete hate speech within 24 hours fail to adhere to it. A German government survey found that in January and February of this year, Twitter only deleted 1 percent of content deemed illegal.

    But digital and human rights advocates oppose the initiative, saying the right to decide the legality of content shouldn't be privatized by social media managers. They also fear the new regulations would have a negative effect on freedom of expression, pointing out that companies are likely to delete legitimate posts over fear of being fined.

    German Justice Minister Heiko Maas (SPD), however, insisted freedom of speech wouldn't suffer, as the legislation also stipulates the establishment of an independent regulatory institution to which the companies can pass on content they're not sure represents a speech violation.

    "Experience has shown that, without political pressure, the large platform operators will not fulfill their obligations, and this law is therefore imperative," Maas said in a statement.

    The Network Enforcement Act will go into effect in October.    

    Related:

    Amid Corruption Scandal, Germany Approves Sale of Three Submarines to Israel
    US Must Stop Violating Laws by Launching Drone Attacks From Germany - Lawmaker
    Germany Beats Mexico 4-1 in 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Semifinals
    Tags:
    freedom of speech, fine, YouTube, Facebook, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok